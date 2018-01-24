A citywide manhunt for a Hong Kong bank employee was launched by police on Wednesday after he was suspected of stealing HK$1 million (US$127,900) in cash from a safe.

At 3pm, police said the 29-year-old man, who worked at the Siu Sai Wan branch of Bank of Communications in Chai Wan, was still on the run.

The search began after his colleague made a police report at about 9.30am.

“The informant called police saying he suspected the man stole HK$1 million in cash from the bank’s safe,” police said in a statement.

The suspect is one of the staff members at the bank holding the keys to the safe.

A police source said he was absent from work on Wednesday and that officers raided his home but failed to find him.

The source said authorities were trying to determine if the man had left the city.

Crime squad officers from the Eastern police district were handling the case.

According to official statistics, officers handled 23,806 reports of theft across the city last year, a 7.1 per cent dip in the number of cases compared with 2016.