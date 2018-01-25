The organiser of the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon and local officials were on Wednesday sued by the intended estate administrator of a young runner who died after the 2015 race, for damages on grounds of negligence and breach of duty.

The writ was filed at the High Court by Yeung Yuen-wah for Ng Cheuk-yue, 24, who died a day after taking part in the annual 10km race exactly three years ago on January 25, 2015.

The document did not offer further details of the incident. But it claimed the death resulted from “negligence and/or breach of statutory duty” by the Hong Kong Amateur Athletic Association and the government, specifically its Auxiliary Medical Service, which provided emergency medical, first aid and ambulance services on the day.

Yeung is now seeking an unspecified sum of damages, interests, costs and further relief the court deems fit.

The Post reported that Ng, a University of Science and Technology graduate in civil and environmental engineering, collapsed just 100 metres from the finish line in Victoria Park, Causeway Bay.

The young runner sustained a head injury from the fall. He was taken to Ruttonjee Hospital in Wai Chai and transferred to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. But he died after a night in intensive care.

It is not appropriate for us to comment at this juncture

Hong Kong Amateur Athletic Association

On Thursday, the athletic association responded through a spokeswoman: “Since the case has already entered legal proceedings, it is not appropriate for us to comment at this juncture.”

News of the legal action emerged a day after a 50-year-old runner, surnamed Lee, died following his collapse during the 10km event in Sunday’s Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon. He was among 32 runners taken to hospital, where he died after three days.

At last year’s race, a 52-year-old woman died after completing the 10km event. She collapsed near the finish line and was taken to hospital, where she was later certified dead.

Some 65,000 runners took part in the 2015 race. Forty runners were sent to hospital.

The number of hospital admissions among race participants dropped to 24 the following year, but rose again to 27 last year.