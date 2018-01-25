With more than 200 officers likely to retire this year and a looming shortage of staff for its 29 correctional facilities, Hong Kong’s prison authority announced on Thursday that it would now recruit junior officers all year round instead of twice a year.

It also stressed that it had “zero tolerance” for senior staff who had reportedly paid younger officers to take over their duties, as alleged by an online post.

Louisa Yeung Yin-miu, principal of the Correctional Services Department staff training institute, said: “We will deal with the issue seriously, and we have absolutely zero tolerance for such practices.”

Figures provided by the department showed that its staff shortage had worsened in the last year, with an attrition rate of 6.5 per cent in the 2016-17 financial year as staff retired, resigned, received transfers to other departments or were dismissed. This had increased from 5 per cent three years earlier.

Among those who left the prisons service in 2016-17 were 256 officers who retired and 124 officers who resigned or were dismissed, up from 204 and 88 respectively three years earlier.

Thus, the department wants to attract 350 junior officers – known as “Assistant Officer Class II” – into its fold this year. Recruitment will begin on February 19.

Meanwhile, it is also trying to hire over 50 officers in more senior positions. Applications opened on Thursday and will close on February 8.

The junior officers can earn a monthly starting pay of between HK$19,220 (US$2,479) and HK$20,365 and officers in more senior roles can earn between HK$33,320 and HK$41,955.

“We hope the year-round recruitment will fill the manpower gap, as the number of retiring staff has peaked since a few years ago,” Yeung said.

Asked for the reasons why staff had resigned, Yeung said most of them cited personal or financial reasons as well as the remote locations of their place of work.

In 2016, the department increased its recruitment exercise for junior officers from once to twice a year, but even so, it saw a 9 per cent drop in applicants to 4,587 last year, compared with 5,060 applicants three years earlier.

The authority was also asked about an anonymous post in the Facebook group “Secrets of Civil Servants” earlier this month that said officers had been trading shifts among themselves on a large scale, with senior officers giving HK$800 to younger staff for standing in for them on night shifts.

Local media reports, citing unnamed department sources, said such swapping was common and that as many as half of the officers at an unspecified prison had received money to take on night shifts originally assigned to others.

Yeung said the department had a set of rules governing the shift system, and no money should be changing hands. The department had asked other law enforcement departments to investigate the matter, she said.

Two years ago, the department started looking into optimising and digitalising the shift system. It would launch its improved system in the middle of this year, Yeung said.

The prisons department can accommodate about 8,400 prisoners in its 29 facilities, comprising 24 correctional institutions, three halfway houses and two custodial wards of public hospitals.