Hong Kong police seized 16 air-powered guns suspected to have been illegally modified and arrested three men after a raid on a flat in the western New Territories.

The weapons – nine air shotguns and seven air pistols – were found in a Tsuen Tak Gardens apartment on Tsuen King Circuit, Tsuen Wan on Friday morning, according to police.

The housing estate is just around 500 metres (550 yards) from Tsuen Wan police station.

The Post understands the three men, Hongkongers aged between 40 and 43, were friends and war games enthusiasts.

A police source said the haul would be sent to the force’s Forensic Firearms Examination Division to determine whether the weapons produced more than the legal limit of two joules of power. An airgun beyond the limit is considered a firearm under Hong Kong law. Arms licences are issued by the police.

Under the Firearms and Ammunition Ordinance, possessing arms or ammunition without a licence carried a maximum penalty of 14 years’ jail and a HK$100,000 (US$12,820) fine.

The source said the raid was mounted after police received intelligence.

The three men were being held for questioning and none had been charged.