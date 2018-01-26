Hong Kong’s largest pharmacy chain apologised on Friday to an elderly cleaner acquitted of stealing HK$30,000 worth of vouchers from one of its branches, admitting it had been hasty to call in the police.

The woman, 77, said she had mistaken the roll of stickers for tape needed for her work at the Mannings store.

While Li Suk-hing, who had become a figure of online sympathy since her arrest, was acquitted at West Kowloon Magistrates Court, Magistrate Peony Wong Nga-yan said the defendant lied about her poor eyesight, which was cited as part of her defence against the theft charge.

But Wong said the prosecutor failed to prove Li’s intention to cheat and steal.

“That a person lied does not mean the person committed an offence,” Wong said.

Outside court, Li, who works for a cleaning company contracted by Mannings, said she was happy about the verdict and thanked Hongkongers for their concern.

Mannings issued a statement soon after the verdict, admitting it failed to investigate internally before calling the police, and promising to review its procedures.

The company’s chief executive Helen Li Ka-wa said in the statement: “We fully respect the court verdict today, and we are sorry that we triggered the criminal proceedings prematurely before we had fully understood and considered all the facts.”

She said she had asked to meet Li to apologise in person and “see how we may be able to help her”.

Li was charged with one count of theft for stealing 608 stamps worth HK$30,400 from a Mannings store in Tsuen Wan on July 21 last year. The stickers are usually collected by customers, who can eventually use them to redeem certain products.

Store staff called police as soon as they noticed the missing stamps on the day Li took them. Officers contacted Li’s employer in the afternoon but did not get any reply.

On July 22, the court heard, Li returned the stamps to the counter early in the morning when she went to work. But when she was about to leave at 8.30am, a worker from the branch, Chiu Oi-hung, stopped Li to search her bag and found 10 stamps inside.

Chiu told the court Li admitted leaving the store with a roll of stamps the day before. But she could not remember in court if she asked the cleaner if the stickers were taken or stolen.

Later on July 22 officers arrested Li, who admitted stealing the stamps under caution. She later told the court that she was too scared to read the written statement and that an officer told her to “simply admit it since you are too old to be jailed”.

Li’s ordeal attracted more than 68,000 comments to Mannings’ Facebook page after the news broke, with many people saying the chain was bullying the vulnerable.

Comments flooded the page again on Friday when users gathered online to await the verdict.

While acquitting Li, magistrate Wong gave a strong rebuttal of her defence.

“According to what I saw on the store’s CCTV footage ... your movements were swift in the store while you were not wearing glasses, in stark contrast to the difficulties brought by poor eyesight you described. Therefore I am sure that you lied to me in court,” Wong said.

Li had told the court earlier that she is almost blind in her right eye and her left eye is so bad that unless she wears glasses she can only see blurry figures.

But the magistrate noted that it did not mean Li stole the vouchers.

Li argued that she did mean to steal the stamp from the counter, as she thought it was a roll of tape that could help her fix the bin bag to the bin. She said she returned them to the counter on the morning of July 22 after finding them in her pocket the night before.

The magistrate asked why Li did not take the roll of stamps out of her pocket at all during work if she had mistaken it for a roll of tape, and whether she returned them only after knowing the police were asking for her information via her employer.