A minibus driver was thrown from his vehicle when it slammed into railings on a Hong Kong motorway on Monday.

The driverless green-top bus, which was not carrying any passengers at the time, then careened for a short distance before ramming into a dump truck.

Before lunchtime, a government spokeswoman said the injured driver, 62, was still in surgery at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei.

The crash happened on the slip lane of Tseung Kwan O Road in Sau Mau Ping heading towards Lam Tin soon after 8am, police said.

“The out-of-control minibus crashed into the railing and the driver was hurled out of the vehicle,” a police spokesman said.

The vehicle travelled another 10 metres before slamming into the back of a dump truck.

Police said the minibus driver was injured in the head, chest and hips and taken conscious to Queen Elizabeth for treatment.

The truck driver, 50, was unhurt in the incident.

Officers from the Kowloon East traffic unit were investigating the cause of the crash.

A section of the road was closed to traffic for more than an hour until the damaged vehicles were towed away.

According to official statistics, 94 people died in 90 fatal road traffic accidents across the city in the first 11 months of last year.