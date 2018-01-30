Nearly 100 suspected sex workers including 17 Russian women and seven Thai transgender women were rounded up on Monday night by Hong Kong police and immigration officers in a raid of over 100 subdivided flats used as brothels in one of the city’s largest anti-vice operations.

The arrests included two female visitors from Ukraine, one Kazakhstani woman, 13 Thai women and 59 female visitors from the mainland, the force said.

Police believed at least two 14K triad-linked prostitution syndicates arranged for the 99 individuals to work and provide sex services in the brothels.

Chief Inspector Nick Pearson of Mong Kok police district said the syndicates had connections on the mainland and other countries such as Russia and Thailand, which recruited women and arranged for them to come to Hong Kong.

Upon arrival, the women were transported to King Hing Building in Argyle Street, Mong Kok where they worked as prostitutes.

“Investigations showed [the subdivided flats] were used as one-prostitute brothels and accommodation for the suspects,” Pearson said, adding that the women had to pay the syndicates who provided them towels, condoms and daily necessities.

The Post understood that if one sex worker charged HK$600 (US$77), she kept HK$300 to HK$400 and the rest went to the syndicates for the cost of the room and other services.

‘I sold my body in a Hong Kong bar’

The ground floor and first floor of the 14-storey building were used for commercial premises, and most the flats on the other 12 floors were used as brothels.

Each floor had two to three units, which were converted into subdivided flats and used as one-prostitute brothels. There were more than 100 brothels in the building.

The Post understood the subdivided flats had been occupied by local prostitutes in the past and most of them had moved out in recent years.

After security search warrants from the court were issued, more than 60 police and immigration officers raided the building at about 8pm on Monday.

Investigations showed [the subdivided flats] were used as one-prostitute brothels and accommodation for the suspects

Chief Inspector Nick Pearson

“During the operation, a total of 101 doors were forcibly opened as they refused to open,” the chief inspector said.

The 92 female visitors and seven transgender women, aged between 18 and 33, were arrested along with two Hong Kong men in about 80 of the brothels.

The two men, both aged 29, were believed to be members of the syndicates. One was responsible for providing daily necessities to some of the women in the building.

Officers arrested the female and transgender visitors on suspicion of breaching their conditions of stay.

“We are still investigating the backgrounds of the syndicates involved,” Pearson said.

He added the operation had disrupted illegal prostitution services in the building and the income source of the triad-linked vice rackets.

He said local authorities carried out regular enforcement actions against illegal vice activities in the building, but Monday’s operation was the “largest arrest of sex workers” in it.

Officers from the Mong Kok special duties squad were handling the case. Police said the investigation was continuing.

In the first 11 months of last year, about 4,000 people, mainly visitors from the mainland, had been arrested in connection with vice activities in the city. In all of 2016, local authorities picked up 4,160 people and 4,589 in 2015.

Official figures showed police handled 1,798 reports of triad-related crimes last year, 4 per cent down compared with 1,872 in 2016.

Working as a prostitute is not illegal in Hong Kong, but it is illegal to solicit clients, run a brothel of two or more people, live off the earnings of a prostitute, or control a woman for the purpose of prostitution.