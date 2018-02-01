Parts of Wan Chai North remained on lockdown on Thursday morning as police continued to defuse a wartime bomb found at an underground construction site – the second one unearthed at the same location in less than a week.

Bomb disposal officers said they had been able to cut through the shell of the unexploded ordnance, which weighed around 450kg (1,000lb), and would begin the process of burning off the explosives inside “as soon as possible”.

As of 6am, traffic – both pedestrian and road – remained suspended around the site’s perimeter, including on Convention Avenue and Harbour Road between Fleming Road and Tonnochy Road and all lanes of the Fleming Road and Tonnochy Road flyovers and Expo Drives East and Central.

Parts of the network of footbridges linking buildings in the area were still cordoned off.

Several people arrived at their office buildings on Thursday morning to find out that they could not go to work.

“Police said the entire area could not be accessed. I guess I’ll go home,” a man who worked at China Resources Building on Harbour Road told reporters.

All roads around Renaissance Hotel remained blocked and could be accessed only on foot via Gloucester Road. Half of the hotel’s harbour-facing guest rooms were evacuated on Wednesday night.

An employee told the Post that all check-ins had been put on hold, and at least two restaurants facing the harbour were closed.

The management office at Great Eagle Centre on Harbour Road said the gates to the building would remain shut until further notice from police.

The daily flag-raising ceremony at Golden Bauhinia Square was cancelled for the second time in a week.

More than a dozen cross-harbour bus routes and 18 island routes plying the area were affected, while the bus terminuses at Wan Chai North and Expo Drive East were closed. The Star Ferry between Wan Chai and Tsim Sha Tsui remained shut at 7am. Car parks also remained closed.

Police said the blockade measures and traffic closure arrangements in the affected area of Wan Chai North would “remain unchanged”. “Based on public safety, citizens and vehicles are not allowed to enter,” the force said.

Police urged residents to avoid the area as the measures would “last for some time” and for members of the public working in the blockade area to contact their employers to make appropriate arrangements.

“Depending on the actual situation, the police may not permit vehicles entering or leaving the affected car parks,” the Transport Department said. “The public are advised to use the railway services when going to the vicinity of Wan Chai North.”

At 11pm on Wednesday night, police said a total of 4,600 people had been evacuated from the area, including 1,500 from the Harbour Centre and 1,000 from Wan Chai Sports Ground, as well as from Great Eagle Centre and Sun Hung Kai Centre.

The bomb was discovered on Wednesday morning at a building site for the Sha Tin-Central rail link at the junction of Convention Avenue and Tonnochy Road.

It is believed to be of the same make as the one found just metres away from it on Saturday and defused a day later.