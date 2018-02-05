A dump truck driver was arrested after an elderly woman was killed in a suspected hit-and-run accident in Hong Kong on Monday.

Emergency personnel were called after the injured woman, 84, was found lying motionless on the southbound lane of Aberdeen Main Road, Aberdeen, shortly after 10am, according to police.

“One of the witnesses told police that the victim was hit by a hit-and-run dump truck,” a police spokesman said.

The victim was certified dead by paramedics at the scene.

Police later located the truck on Aberdeen Main Road. The driver, 63, was arrested for danger driving causing death.

Police had earlier closed to traffic the section of Aberdeen Main Road between Aberdeen Praya Road and Aberdeen Reservoir Road for investigations.

According to official statistics, 94 people died in 90 road traffic accidents across the city in the first 11 months of last year.