A sex offender accused of making child pornography during a “master and slave” game he forced upon a 14-year-old boy pleaded guilty to multiple charges on Monday.

Law Chun-yin made his victim say “thank you, master” after three of their six sexual encounters in 2016, the High Court was told.

He recorded two of the occasions against the boy’s will. Law also demanded the victim send him nude pictures of himself, which were subsequently sent to the minor’s classmates when the boy tried to break up with Law, according to written allegations prosecutors filed in court.

“The victim’s classmates circulated these photographs and the matter came to the attention of the victim’s teacher,” senior prosecutor Lily Wong wrote in court documents. Police were then alerted.

Law, 30, pleaded guilty to three indecent assault charges, two counts of making child pornography, and two of homosexual buggery with a minor under 16 years old.

The court will hear mitigation arguments on March 5.

Mr Justice Patrick Li Hon-leung sought a psychiatrist’s report, as well as a psychological report, on Law, who was jailed for 32 months in 2016 for three counts of buggery and one of criminal intimation.

Those convictions related to sex with another 14-year-old boy, after which Law threatened to expose their relationship when the child wanted to cut ties with him.

“I have to assess whether there is a high risk of reoffending,” said the judge, who was told Law had a criminal record relating to indecency.

According to the allegations, the latest sexual attacks took place mostly at Law’s and the victim’s homes between September and October 2016.

Law met the then 14-year-old through an internet forum dedicated to homosexuality. Law, after asking the boy to be his lover, began texting him on messaging application WhatsApp.

The boy at first agreed to meet up with Law, but later changed his mind. He was compelled to show up for a later encounter however after becoming scared by text messages from someone claiming to be Law’s brother.

The first meeting had been set to take place at a guest house in Kwun Tong, but they were turned away due to the place being fully booked. As they left, Law made sexual advances on the boy for the first time, according to the allegations.

He ended up indecently assaulting or having sex with the boy on five occasions and did not use any protection.

Law recorded two of those sessions. The boy was captured in them saying: “Thank you master.”

When the victim expressed reluctance to comply with Law’s requests, Law would threaten to take his own life or harass the boy’s family via text message.

As a result, the boy continued his relationship with Law, whom he called “husband”. Law referred to the boy as “wife”.

Law was eventually arrested in December after a report was made to police by the boy’s parents, who learned of the incident from the teacher.

Under police caution, Law said he had told the boy his favourite sex game was “master and slave”. But he insisted the boy had given consent to his requests.