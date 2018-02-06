Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong Chi-fung and two allies on Tuesday won their ultimate appeal against jail terms handed down for the storming of a government complex in the run-up to 2014’s Occupy protests.

The Court of Final Appeal ruling meant Wong, Nathan Law Kwun-chung and Alex Chow Yong-kang left the court as free men.

But the highly anticipated judgment endorsed the lower Court of Appeal’s strict sentencing guidelines on future unlawful public protests. The judges ruled that civil disobedience should carry “little weight” when the acts committed infringed upon criminal law and involved violence.

“It was right for the Court of Appeal to send the message that unlawful assemblies involving violence, even the relatively low degree of violence that occurred in the present appeals, will not be condoned, and convictions will justifiably attract prison sentences,” Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma Tao-li said.

However, the judges also decided that it was inappropriate for the lower appeal court to have applied its new guidelines retrospectively to the three men to impose significantly more severe sentences, and therefore they unanimously allowed the appeal.

Outside court, Wong described the judgment as a “sugar-coated harsh punishment”.

“It’s not a time for celebration,” Wong said. “In the future ... maybe more and more activists will be locked up because of this harsh judgment.”

Law also said he had received the ruling with a heavy heart.

“Although our appeal was allowed, Hong Kong’s democratic movement has lost a battle,” he said.

The controversial case centred on a protest – on September 26, 2014 – that sparked the 79-day occupation of key roads by Hongkongers in pursuit of greater democracy. During the protest, Wong, 21, and Chow, 27, stormed the east wing forecourt of the local government headquarters, along with unnamed others. Law, 24, incited others to follow suit.

The three were the first organisers convicted after leading the civil disobedience movement. They were convicted on unlawful assembly and incitement charges in July 2016.

All three were initially spared jail, with Wong and Law getting community service and Chow a suspended prison sentence. But three Court of Appeal judges later unanimously granted a government review of those sentences and replaced them with jail terms of six to eight months each in August last year.

In their ultimate appeal to the city’s top court, the trio’s lawyers argued last month that the Court of Appeal had overstepped the boundaries of what it was entitled to do and, in Wong’s case, neglected that he was a minor at the time of the crime.

Ma also observed during the hearing that there was “quite a big jump” from community service to a six-month jail term, as seen in Wong’s case. But he acknowledged that it was a violent protest, as noted by the lower appeal court.

Other judges presiding over the case were justices Roberto Ribeiro, Robert Tang Kwok-ching, Joseph Fok and Lord Justice Leonard Hoffmann.

The Tuesday afternoon hearing drew more than 100 journalists from around the world, as well as scores of supporters who came early to queue for seats inside the small courtroom in Central.

Speaking ahead of the ruling, Chow said: “The public would hope the Court of Final Appeal would make justice seen and be done. But whether the judicial system and our judges can stand the pressure in Hong Kong is quite uncertain.”

Wong said he hoped the judges would offer clarification on the range of prison sentences open to activists involved in civil disobedience movements such as the Occupy protests.

“Today’s judgment will be important for us to have a full analysis or review of the future road towards democracy,” Wong said.

Law added: “Whether there will be harsher restrictions on our freedom of assembly in the future by applying harsher punishments or guidelines on unlawful assembly – I think that’s the crucial point of today’s verdict.”

But Wong stressed: “No matter the result, we’ll still keep on fighting for democracy.”