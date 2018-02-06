Police are searching for a mainland man after 27 shipping containers carrying frozen meat worth HK$22.8 million were reported stolen in Hong Kong.

The citywide manhunt started on Monday night after police received a report from the suspect’s two business partners – two mainland men – at about 6.30pm on Monday.

Initial investigations showed the two mainland businessmen aged 31 and 44 reached a deal with the suspect to buy HK$22.8 million worth of frozen beef from overseas, according to police.

When the shipment arrived the cargo was stored in a warehouse at a container terminal in Kwai Chung.

A police source said the two victims raised suspicions after they failed to receive payment and lost contact with the suspect.

The case came to light on Monday when the two men arrived from the mainland and went to a logistics company in Kin Wing Street, Tuen Mun to check where the shipment was stored in Hong Kong.

The pair called police at 6.30pm on Monday after being told that another logistics company was authorised to pick up the consignment at the container terminal.

Police are treating the case as theft. So far, no one has been arrested. Crime-squad officers from Tuen Mun police district are handling the investigation.

In Hong Kong, police handled 23,806 reports of theft last year, down 7.1 per cent compared with 25,628 cases in 2016.