A young boy believed to be disabled was found abandoned in a Hong Kong park on Tuesday, prompting police to investigate whether he was brought from mainland China and dumped in the city.

Police were searching for a masked man who was captured by security cameras pushing the stroller into Kowloon Park on Austin Road, Tsim Sha Tsui at about 12.30pm before leaving alone.

The location is just 100 metres from Tsim Sha Tsui police station.

Police were alerted after the boy, estimated to be between six and eight years old, was found in the stroller at the park’s kung fu corner and a passer-by called police at about 2pm.

“The boy is unable to speak and communicate with officers and no identification document was found on him,” a police source said, adding that the child appeared to have difficulty standing and walking.

The source said the boy might be suffering from polio and would undergo a physical and mental examination at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei.

According to police, the boy is about 1.3 metres tall and weighs 40kg. He was wearing an orange jacket and pink trousers when found.

The stroller was made in China and had a simplified Chinese brand name that is not popular in the city, leading police to believe the child may have been brought from the mainland, another source said. His family might have thought the boy would receive better care in Hong Kong.

Anyone with information on the case can call 3661 9200 or 3661 9225 or contact a police station.

In September 2016, a disabled girl who was raised by her parents on the mainland after she was born in Hong Kong was brought across the border and abandoned in the city. The seven-year-old with a cleft lip could not speak or walk when she was found abandoned in a stroller at a public housing estate in Sheung Shui.