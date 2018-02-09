Rurik Jutting, the British banker jailed for life in Hong Kong for brutally murdering two Indonesian women, failed on Friday to clear his name by overturning his murder convictions.

Clad in a blue shirt, the Cambridge graduate, who was sentenced in November last year, nodded after he learned of the result.

He can still appeal to the city’s highest court, the Court of Final Appeal, but Friday’s failure means he will continue serving his mandatory life sentence at the maximum-security Stanley Prison on the south of Hong Kong Island, where the city keeps some of its most notorious criminals.

Sitting in the Court of Appeal, Mr Justice Michael Lunn, Justice of Appeal Andrew Macrae and Court of First Instance judge Kevin Zervos rejected Jutting’s case that the judge at his first trial may have misdirected the jury.

Despite initially pledging not to appeal, the Briton did so, and was in court during the two-day hearing on December 13 and 14.

The 32-year-old was jailed for life by Mr Justice Michael Stuart-Moore on November 8 in 2016, after a nine-member jury unanimously found him guilty of the drug- and alcohol-fuelled murders of the two women. The killings took place at Jutting’s Wan Chai flat between late October and November 2014.

He tortured Sumarti for three days with “increasingly cruel acts of violence using his belt, sex toys, a pair of pliers and his fists” until he eventually slit her throat on around October 27, according to the prosecutors at trial. Five days later, he took Seneng back to his flat and cut her throat, too.

But Jutting’s lawyers said Mr Justice Stuart-Moore did not properly direct the jury on Jutting’s mental state at the time of the murders. They said the judge damaged the defence’s case by telling the jury to consider whether the banker had a narcissistic personality disorder and a sexual sadism disorder.

An abnormal mind was sufficient for the jury to diminish Jutting’s responsibility, but the judge had mistakenly thought only a disorder was, Jutting’s barrister Gerard McCoy SC said.

While a disorder can cause an abnormal mind, the reasoning went, a person’s mental state can be abnormal without a specific disorder.

Defence lawyers also took issue with the way the judge advised the jury to return the same verdict for both killings, thereby leaving no option of one murder conviction and one of manslaughter.

But barrister John Reading SC, for the secretary of justice, told the three appeal judges that Mr Justice Stuart-Moore’s directions were “appropriate”.