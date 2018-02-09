Five men were robbed of more than HK$20 million (US$2.56 million) in foreign currency in an ambush by a gang in a busy shopping district of Hong Kong on Friday.

The five employees of a money exchange company were on their way to a bank to deposit the money – which was in two briefcases – when they were attacked outside Friends’ House on Carnarvon Road, Tsim Sha Tsui soon after 11.30am.

“A gang of seven to eight men assaulted the victims and snatched the two briefcases,” a police source said, adding that officers were told at the scene that the briefcases carried more than HK$20 million in foreign currency. The money was believed to be all Japanese yen.

The robbers fled in a seven-seater vehicle before police arrived. Before 1pm, officers intercepted the getaway car on a flyover outside Mei Foo Sun Chuen housing estate in Lai Chi Kok. Three suspects were arrested. It is thought that all the money was recovered.

Separately, police were hunting two men – a Hongkonger and a non-Chinese man – after a 60-year-old prostitute was robbed of a gold necklace and bracelet worth HK$65,000 at a one-woman brothel in Sham Shui Po early on Friday.

The hold-up happened in the Apliu Street brothel at about 1am after the woman answered the door.

“The Hongkonger entered the flat, threatened the victim with a knife and robbed her out of a HK$50,000 gold necklace and a HK$15,000 bracelet,” a police spokesman said.

Police said the other robber stayed outside the flat as a lookout. The pair fled before officers arrived. The victim was unhurt. Police searched the area but no arrests were made.

The Hongkonger is about 1.65 metres (5 feet 5 inches) tall and the other man about 1.5 metres (4 feet 11 inches) tall.

Working as a prostitute is not illegal in Hong Kong, but it is against the law to solicit clients, run a brothel of two or more people, live off the earnings of a prostitute, or control a woman for the purpose of prostitution.