Hong Kong father admits to raping daughter for eight years

A Hong Kong father who raped his daughter almost once a week for eight years from when she was 12 and threatened he would hurt himself if she told others admitted his guilt on Friday.

The High Court also heard that the unnamed daughter, now 23, had written a note to herself when she was younger, saying she felt “unclean” and had always wanted to reveal the sex abuse to her mother. But the victim was held back because she feared the revelation would break up the family, she wrote.

The assaults began in 2006 and lasted until 2014, when the daughter, then 20, went on a working holiday trip in Australia.

“The defendant had unlawful sexual intercourse with [her] without her consent about once a week or once every two weeks,” senior public prosecutor Christal Chan told the court.

And after the victim returned home in 2016, the defendant continued his advances. Upon finding the note she had written to herself, she decided to tell her mother what had happened. The two alerted police when they found a knife missing from home and learned the defendant was following them.

The father, 53, and referred to as LK in court to protect his daughter’s identity, pleaded guilty to nine counts of rape on Friday. He was remanded into jail custody, as deputy High Court judge Poon Siu-tung will hear his mitigation on April 9. Poon had sought reports to study the defendant’s mental state.

The four-member family, including the mother and younger brother, have been living in a flat at Ap Lei Chau Estate since 2000.

The first assault took place six years later when the defendant, reeking of alcohol, approached the daughter one night while she was asleep. She awoke “shocked” and was warned not to tell others, the prosecutor said.

More attacks ensued in the years to come. The defendant had prepared condoms on each occasion except the first time and would wait for his wife to leave home, the court heard.

Although he never resorted to violence, LK would exert pressure by throwing tantrums. He would slam a table or hit himself with a hammer.

After returning from Australia, the daughter grew angry as her father continued his advances, the court also heard.

As she tidied up the home one day, she found the note written to herself when she was about 14. She decided to tell her mother the full account when she was asked to reconcile with her father.

After his wife confronted him, LK threatened to commit suicide. The court heard he also once expressed interest “in killing people” and asked the daughter to tell her boyfriend to be careful when a chopper went missing from home on August 20, 2016

The daughter and mother called police the next day after the defendant, carrying a bag, followed them on the street.