Two killed, four injured in deadly Hong Kong public estate fire

Two people were killed in a deadly blaze at a Hong Kong public estate early Monday morning.

Police received report at 5.19am on a fire at Sau Fai House in Sau Mau Ping Estate.

A man was confirmed dead at scene, which was on the eighth floor of the building. A woman was rescued and sent to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong, but was later declared dead.

Four others – two women and two men – were injured in the incident. They were also sent to hospital.

Peter Lam Yau-wing, station commander of Ngau Chi Wan Fire Station, said there no suspicious circumstances surrounding the blaze.

“We suspect the fire started near the door of a kitchen,” Lam said. “No signs of cooking were seen from initial investigation.”

The station commander said the fire had taken place in a three metre by five metre flat.

The male victim, an elderly man living alone, was found in the kitchen, Lam added.

Police have not yet confirmed the ages of the victims, but local media reported that the deceased woman was around 60.

The deceased woman, believed to be a neighbour, was found in the corridor on the eighth floor.

“She probably fainted after breathing in thick smoke while trying to escape,” Lam said.

He added that many miscellaneous items had to be cleared from the scene before the department could conduct a detailed investigation on the cause of the fire.

About 100 people were evacuated because of the fire.

Sixty-six firefighters and ambulancemen were deployed in the rescue operation, which was concluded at 6.44am.