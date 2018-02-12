A driver and his passenger died in a car chase on Sunday evening after their vehicle hit several other cars then flipped over while trying to escape a pursuing police motorcycle

After the incident, questions were raised over whether police had attempted to set up a “human shield” to help block the car by instructing vehicles in front of it to slow down.

The pursuit began after a traffic police officer spotted the seven-seater in question changing lanes recklessly on San Tin Highway, cutting in front of other vehicles at high speed.

Suspecting that the driver might be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the officer attempted to pull him over. The driver sped off instead, prompting police to give chase.

The seven-seater wove between other vehicles along Fanling Highway before it hit three cars and a road divider near Dawning Views residential estate and flipped over.

The driver, believed to be 37, was confirmed dead after being pulled out by rescuers. The passenger, believed to be 26, was rushed to North District Hospital, where he was also confirmed dead.

Four men and a woman from the other vehicles involved sustained minor injuries and were treated at the same hospital.

A video clip of the crash, taken by a camera in another car, was widely circulated online.

Chief inspector Ip Kwok-wai from the New Territories North police traffic unit said another second traffic police officer, who happened to be patrolling nearby and joined in the chase, was also slightly injured when a car hit his vehicle.

An investigation showed that the killed driver’s original licence had been suspended in 2011. At the time of the incident, he held a probationary licence, which among other restrictions prohibited him from driving with a passenger.

Ip said the second officer had told the vehicles in front of the fleeing car to slow down.

When asked by reporters whether the officer was setting up a “human shield” when he knew the target was approaching from behind, Ip said the officer was acting according to the police guideline for safeguarding public safety.

An investigation is under way.