Three suspected triad members were among seven men arrested on Monday night, as Hong Kong police seized HK$2.1 million (US$270,000) worth of illegal drugs in two separate operations.

The three Hongkongers, aged 23 to 26, were picked up after officers intercepted their car on Shanghai Street, Yau Ma Tei at about 9pm.

Officers seized 375 grams of crack cocaine and cash found in the vehicle. Police said the haul was worth about HK$500,000.

The three were arrested for drug trafficking.

Separately, officers arrested four men in a raid on a Hong Keung Street flat in San Po Kong at about 7am on Monday. The flat was believed to have been used for the production of crack cocaine.

“Inside the flat, about 1.3kg of suspected crack cocaine was seized along with baking soda, packaging and manufacturing equipment,” a police spokesman said.

He said the haul had an estimated street value of HK$1.6 million.

The four men, aged 19 to 23, were arrested on suspicion of producing illegal drugs and trafficking in a dangerous drug.

As of Tuesday morning, all seven suspects were being held for questioning. None had been charged.

According to official statistics, local authorities confiscated 402kg of cocaine across the city last year, down 14.6 per cent compared with 471kg in 2016.