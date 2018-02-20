Police are examining CCTV footage and searching for possible suspects after a young woman was found dead in her Tseung Kwan O flat on Monday night with head wounds and strangulation marks on her neck.

The 21-year-old victim, surnamed Cheung, was discovered in the living room when her mother returned to their home in Kwong Ming Court soon after 8pm. The mother then called 999.

“The young woman is suspected to have been strangled as a plastic cable tie was found around her neck. Officers also found wounds on the back of her head.

“We have to wait for an autopsy report to confirm the cause of death,” a police source with knowledge of the investigation said, adding that Cheung was already dead when first responders arrived.

The source said that a large amount of blood was found in the flat’s living room and toilet.

He added that the victim’s mother found the main door locked while the gate was unlocked when she got home.

“There were no signs suggesting that the flat was ransacked,” the insider continued.

The case has been classified as “dead body found” for now, though the force did not rule out that it could be treated as murder when more evidence emerged.

Detectives from the Kowloon East regional crime unit have been studying CCTV footage from the building overnight to see if anyone suspicious was tailing Cheung.

They also collected bags and boxes of her personal belongings, including bloodstained clothes, photos and bedsheets, and will take statements from neighbours.

Officers from the Police Tactical Unit swept the scene for evidence.

No one has been arrested at this time.

The Post understands that Cheung was a Form 6 student at a secondary school in Tai Hang in Causeway Bay.

“We will do a background search on this woman,” another police source said, noting that it was “quite unusual” for the victim to still be in secondary school at age 21.