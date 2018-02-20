A Hong Kong security guard was arrested a little before midnight on Monday after he allegedly used a spare key to burgle a flat at his workplace in Sheung Wan.

The 49-year-old suspect, surnamed Sun, had worked at Manhattan Avenue on 255 Queen’s Road Central for seven years.

According to police, the resident of the burgled flat kept a spare key under the doormat for his girlfriend. The victim, 37, returned home at about 9pm on Monday and found the door had been left open.

He suspected there had been a break-in and went to look for help. He did not find Sun at the security counter, so he waited for the guard to come back. Sun returned later and helped the resident contact police.

“After investigation, officers believe that the guard took the spare key and broke into the flat,” a police spokesman said. “He was arrested for burglary and was detained for questioning.”

The Post understood that Sun claimed he was patrolling the building, but CCTV footage showed him on the 25th floor, where the burgled flat was, instead of starting his patrol from the top storey of the block.

Officers then found the spare key on him. Sun later admitted to taking the key and entering the flat, but said he did not ransack the flat or steal anything.

The number of burglary cases reported in the city plunged by 23 per cent to 1,872 cases in 2017 from the previous year – the lowest number since records were first kept in 1969. Some 1,308 of these cases involved residential premises.