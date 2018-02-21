Police in Hong Kong are hunting a gang of eight after an attack on a 31-year-old man early on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 31 and 35, from Pakistan were arrested over the incident after officers searched the area.

The victim – a Hong Kong identity card holder of Pakistani origin – was attacked outside a McDonald’s restaurant at the junction of Ivy Street and Tai Kok Tsui Road in Mong Kok shortly before 2.30am.

Police said the man was walking with two friends, aged 23 and 28 at the time of the attack.

“His friends escaped injury after running into the restaurant,” a police source said.

However, the gang caught the victim and attacked him with knives, wooden rods and metal bars outside the 24-hour outlet, according to police.

The attackers fled on foot before police arrived. Officers found a broken wooden rod and a metal bar at the scene. The victim, who suffered serious arm injuries, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei.

The arrested pair were being held at Mong Kok police station for questioning and had not been charged. Anti-triad officers were handling the case. Police were still investigating the motive behind the attack.

According to official statistics, police handled 964 reports of wounding across the city last year, down 16.6 per cent compared with the figure in 2016.