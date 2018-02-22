A HK$4.4 million (US$562,000) Lamborghini escaped extensive damage in a collision with two other cars at the entrance of Hong Kong’s Cross Harbour Tunnel before daybreak on Thursday.

The 32-year-old driver of the Lamborghini Huracan was travelling behind the other vehicles – a BMW and a Volkswagen – when the crash took place near the Causeway Bay entrance of the tunnel shortly before 3.30am.

He and the other two drivers, aged 26 and 37, were uninjured.

A police spokesman said the three men passed a breathalyser test and no one was arrested. The drivers agreed to settle the case, and no further investigation was needed.

The luxury sports car was bought by Wong Sun Hing Limited in 2015 for more than HK$4.45 million, according to car registration records.

Separately, a 61-year-old cabby was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after police intercepted his taxi in Cheung Sha Wan at about 2am on Thursday.

The vehicle was stopped after police saw it zigzagging while making a right turn onto Tonkin Street from Lai Chi Kok Road. The taxi was not carrying passengers.

“Police found the front right of the vehicle was damaged and its front right wheel was missing,” the spokesman said.

A police source said the driver was unhurt but appeared to have been drunk.

“He could not tell whether his taxi had been involved in an accident, why the vehicle was damaged in the front or why one of the wheels was missing,” he said.

The driver was arrested after a breathalyser test conducted at the scene showed his breath-alcohol level was more than 80 micrograms per 100 millilitres, well above the legal limit of 22mcg/100ml.

Officers from the Kowloon West traffic unit are handling the case.