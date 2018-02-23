Police seized a large number of weapons and imitation firearms, including 28 air pistols and 22 daggers, from a flat in Tai Wai on Thursday, and arrested a 45-year-old man.

Officers from the Emergency Unit were called to Mei Sau House in Mei Tin Estate soon after 1pm to handle a dispute between the suspect and his father.

Two imitation guns were found in the man’s bedroom, prompting police to conduct a thorough search of the flat.

Along with the daggers and air pistols of various sizes, officers also found five batons and six bullet shells.

“Because we discovered such a large number of [imitation] firearms in the flat, we suspect they could be for collection purposes. But we will need to investigate if the firearms were involved in other crimes and were for other purposes,” the department said.

The man was arrested for possession of ammunition, weapons and imitation firearms.

The pistols and ammunition will be sent to the Forensic Firearms Examination Bureau for follow-up.