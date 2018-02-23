Silver Ferrari bursts into flames on Hong Kong flyover

A silver Ferrari was badly damaged after it went up in flames on a flyover in Hong Kong on Friday morning.

The incident took place in Cheung Sha Wan soon after 11am, according to the Fire Services Department.

The driver, a 72-year-old man, escaped the blaze unharmed.

At 11.08am, the Italian-made F355 Berlinetta was travelling along the Sha Tin-bound flyover of Tsing Sha Highway heading towards Eagle’s Nest Tunnel. A police spokesman said the car stopped and burst into flames on the flyover near Hoi Lai Estate.

Seven fire engines and two ambulances were deployed to the scene. The driver exited the vehicle before emergency personnel arrived.

Using a water jet, firefighters doused the flames at 11.25am. No casualties were reported.

The fire service is looking into the cause of the blaze. Police said initial investigations found nothing suspicious.

The Ferrari was bought for more than HK$1.8 million in 1995, according to car registration records.

The Transport Department said at 12.30pm that the section of the slow lane of the Sha Tin-bound flyover was closed to traffic.