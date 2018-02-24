The son of Tommy Wan Tai-min, a former delegate to China’s top political advisory body, was seriously injured on Saturday in a car crash in Central, Hong Kong.

Wan Wai-yan, 52, was pulled out from his black Mercedes-Benz after the vehicle crashed into a fence along Connaught Road at 5am. He was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation.

Wan’s father is a former delegate to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The car was travelling towards the Western Harbour Tunnel when it careened out of control near Eastern Street and hit a fence on a road divider.

Wan was seriously hurt and trapped in the mangled vehicle. He was unconscious when rescuers pulled him from the wreckage. He was sent to Queen Mary Hospital.



“He’s in a very serious condition,” brother Wesley Wan Wai-hei told the Post.

At about 10.25 am, Wesley Wan was still at the hospital waiting for the emergency operation on his brother to be completed.

The Mercedes was severely damaged and a front wheel on the right side was dislodged in the crash. There was a skid mark stretching 50 metres at the scene.

A police spokesman said an investigation was under way.



