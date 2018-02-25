Migrant workers are set to gather at a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong on Sunday for victims of human trafficking, ready to demand justice and voice outrage over recent high-profile cases.

The protest, scheduled for 5.30pm on Paterson Street in Causeway Bay, comes about two weeks after an Indonesian domestic worker died in Malaysia reportedly following torture by her employer.

“This is another Erwiana case. It shows the level of abuse and violence domestic workers face,” said Eni Lestari, chairperson of the International Migrants Alliance. “How many more victims have to suffer and die?”

The NGO leader was referring to Erwiana Sulistyaningsih, a former Indonesian domestic worker in Hong Kong who in 2014 revealed she had been subjected to six months of physical abuse at the hands of her local employer.

“We want to express our outrage and call for action. Despite of all the conventions and international treaties, it seems the situation is declining,” Lestari said. “Human trafficking is rampant.”

Adelina Lisao, a domestic worker in Penang, died on February 11 of multiple organ failure just a day after being rescued by a migrant workers’ protection group. She reportedly faced torture for more than a month and was forced to sleep outside with her employers’ dog.

Her case sparked renewed debate about the vulnerability of migrant workers in the region.

“We want to send a strong message to the government that we are very angry at the lack of protection we currently have,” said Lestari, an Indonesian and also a domestic helper. “Both Malaysia and Indonesia should be held accountable.”

She called on the two countries to ratify the International Labour Organisation’s Domestic Workers Convention, which states helpers should enjoy the same legal protections as any other workers.

“They have to recognise us as workers. We want to be included in the labour ordinance and we should have access to standard benefits,” she added.

The Indonesian government should also enforce the country’s anti-human-trafficking laws, Lestari said, as thousands of cases are not handled properly and traffickers go unpunished.

“There has to be a crackdown on corrupt officials and these syndicates that traffic people.”

But she said banning the export of Indonesian workers to Malaysia would not solve the problem.

“In fact, it makes it worse. Because of the poverty, people are forced to use illegal channels. It increases the smuggling and trafficking of people.”

The Jakarta Post reported that Indonesian president Joko Widodo was receptive to the idea of halting the recruitment of Indonesian domestic workers for Malaysia, and restructuring the employment administration process.

“The issue is that our government does not ensure our legal protection in Indonesia and in receiving countries,” Lestari said. “There should be a mechanism to complain. Consulates should create extra services outside office hours, do outreach in different areas, and set up a 24-hour hotline.”

According to migrant groups in Hong Kong, 62 other victims of human trafficking from East Nusa Tenggara – the same region as Lisao came from – died last year.

There are about 250,000 domestic workers in Malaysia, mostly from Indonesia and the Philippines. Hong Kong has about 370,000 workers total.

“We stand with all the victims of human trafficking,” Lestari said. “This is not just one country’s problem.”

Earlier this month the body of a Filipino domestic worker was found in a freezer at an old apartment in Kuwait. The case prompted Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte’s administration to order a ban on the deployment of workers to that country.

In July last year, a domestic worker from the Philippines was found dead in Shenzhen allegedly after her Hong Kong employers sent her to work a few days in the mainland Chinese city. The authorities referred to the tragedy as a “suspected case of human trafficking”.