A dozen cars suspected to have been illegally modified have been seized in police operations targeting illegal racing and speeding in northern Hong Kong.

Up to the early hours of Monday, police issued 82 summonses for speeding to drivers in the northern New Territories in areas such as Sheung Shui, Tai Po, Tuen Mun and Yuen Long during the crackdown code-named Fossington. Seven cars were seized in the operation, which started on Friday night.

A man, 43, was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after police intercepted his car on Sha Tau Kok-bound Bride’s Pool Road in Tai Po at about 2am on Monday.

At around the same time, another man, 32, was arrested for drink driving after he failed a breathalyser test at a police roadblock in Ting Kok Road, Tai Po.

All those arrested were released on bail and must report to police in April.

During the operation, police also found 14 vehicles with mechanical problems and officers referred the cases to relevant departments for follow-up action.

“Police will continue enforcement actions to ensure road safety,” a spokesman said.

In a separate operation, traffic police from New Territories South early on Sunday seized five cars in Ma On Shan suspected to have been illegally modified.

Police figures show 94 people died in 90 road traffic accidents across the city in the first 11 months of last year. A total of 132 people died in 129 traffic accidents in 2016.