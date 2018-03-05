Fire department divers were still searching after five hours for an elderly man who jumped into Victoria Harbour from a double-decker ferry.

The incident happened soon after 12pm when the vessel, run by New World First Ferry, approached the Kowloon City Ferry Pier after departing from North Point.

“A passenger saw the man jump into the sea from the lower deck of the ferry and alerted our crew member,” a New World First Ferry spokeswoman said.

She said the man, thought to be aged between 60 and 70, left his walking frame and personal belongings on board.

Police sent boats to search for the man. The Fire Services Department said a team of its divers went into the water soon after 2pm.

The divers were still searching for the man as of 7pm.