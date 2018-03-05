Suspected drug dealer arrested after car chase in Hong Kong

Police arrested a suspected drug dealer after a car chase before daybreak on Monday, seizing more than HK$500,000 (US$64,000) in local and foreign currency and about HK$100,000 worth of illegal drugs.

The 24-year-old man, believed to be a triad member, was driving a Volkswagen car to a drugs drop-off before officers caught him at about 5.30am, according to police.

Officers said he made a U-turn near a police roadblock outside Silverstrand Mart on Clear Water Bay Road near Hang Hau, and turned onto Silver Cape Road. Officers who had set up the roadblock chased after him.

After a 1km chase, the car was stopped outside nearby Bayside Villa.

Police said the driver jumped out of the car and tried to run off, but was caught and arrested.

In the car, officers found more than HK$400,000 in cash and about HK$100,000 in foreign currency.

They also seized more than 100 packets of drugs, including cocaine. The haul had an estimated street value of HK$100,000.

The man was arrested for drug trafficking. By 5pm, he was being held at Tsueng Kwan O police station for questioning and had not been charged.

According to official statistics, local authorities seized 402kg of cocaine last year, down 14.6 per cent on 2016.