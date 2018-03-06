A 35-year-old male nurse was arrested on Monday after a female patient reported being groped in a Hong Kong public hospital.

The victim, who had her eyes closed as she was resting in a corridor in Tuen Mun Hospital after a CT scan, said she felt someone touch her chest twice.

She reported the incident to the hospital, which contacted police.

Officers reviewed CCTV footage and arrested the nurse, who was passing by the corridor at the time, on suspicion of sexual indecency.

A hospital spokeswoman confirmed the case and said it had terminated its contract with the nurse, who was employed as an outsource staff member through a middleman company.

“The hospital will cooperate fully with the police investigation,” she said.

The Post understands that the suspect was a registered nurse who worked overnight shifts. He was not employed by the hospital full-time.

The city’s public hospitals recently faced a severe manpower shortage amid a winter demand surge caused by influenza outbreaks. The sector lacks at least 300 doctors and 200 nurses.