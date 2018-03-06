Four more Hong Kong police officers have been arrested in recent days for various criminal offences, two weeks after a policeman was caught for theft.

The latest incidents came to light when the force revealed on Monday night that three officers, aged 31, 34 and 44, all from the Kowloon East region Emergency Unit, were suspected to have influenced the evidence when handling a drug possession case in Wong Tai Sin back in December 2016.

“After thorough investigation and legal consultation, the three officers were arrested on Monday and were charged with ‘doing an act tending and intended to pervert the course of justice’,” the force said in a statement, adding they would appear in court next Tuesday.

“The force would handle the matter seriously if any officers engage in illegal acts.”

Also on Monday night, the police disclosed that two men, including a 35-year-old off-duty policeman, were arrested in Mong Kok on Sunday afternoon for theft. The two were accused of stealing five HK$50 antique bank notes from a shop on Portland Street last Monday.

They were released on bail and need to report to the police in mid-April.

Two weeks ago on 21 February, a 38-year-old policeman, surnamed Lau, was arrested in a Happy Valley police station for stealing HK$8,000 (US$1,022) from an ATM.

He was suspected to have taken the cash left by the previous user of an ATM on Fuk Lo Tsun Road in Kowloon City last July.

Lau was arrested for theft and has been released on bail. He is required to report to police in the middle of March.

Police Commissioner Stephen Lo Wai-chung revealed earlier this year that a total of 29 police officers were arrested in 2017, compared with 43 in 2016.

“We attach high attention to the officers’ conduct … but the number of arrests is comparatively tiny as it accounted for less than 0.1 per cent of the entire force,” Lo said.

“It means that 99.9 per cent of our officers still stand fast in their duties and protect the security of Hong Kong.”

Among the 29 arrests, 15 involved criminal cases in which police carried out the arrests.

Another 11 officers were picked up by other law enforcement agencies. The remaining three were arrested by police for non-criminal offences such as drink-driving.