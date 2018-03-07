Police were called to a Hong Kong industrial building on Wednesday after an estimated HK$6 million (US$765,000) worth of jewellery was reported missing there.

Officers arrived at the premises of a company based on the second floor of Fu Hang Industrial Building on Hok Yuen Street East, Hung Hom, after a security worker called them just before noon.

“The employee told police that a suitcase of jewellery was missing,” a police spokesman said. “The jewellery was initially estimated to be worth about HK$6 million.”

Police said staff found the valuables missing on Tuesday and reported the case on Wednesday.

According to official statistics, the force handled 23,806 reports of theft across the city last year, down 7.1 per cent on 2016.