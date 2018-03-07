NewsHong KongLaw & Crime
image image

Crime in Hong Kong

Crime in Hong Kong

Suitcase filled with HK$6 million worth of jewellery missing in Hong Kong

Police called to Hung Hom industrial building on Wednesday after report from security worker

PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 07 March, 2018, 3:02pm
UPDATED : Wednesday, 07 March, 2018, 4:42pm

Comments:  

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Share

Related topics

Crime in Hong Kong

Related Articles

Police were called to a Hong Kong industrial building on Wednesday after an estimated HK$6 million (US$765,000) worth of jewellery was reported missing there.

Officers arrived at the premises of a company based on the second floor of Fu Hang Industrial Building on Hok Yuen Street East, Hung Hom, after a security worker called them just before noon.

“The employee told police that a suitcase of jewellery was missing,” a police spokesman said. “The jewellery was initially estimated to be worth about HK$6 million.”

Police said staff found the valuables missing on Tuesday and reported the case on Wednesday.

Thief steals diamond worth HK$5 million from jewellery shop in Hong Kong hammer heist

According to official statistics, the force handled 23,806 reports of theft across the city last year, down 7.1 per cent on 2016.

 

Most Popular

 
 
 

You may also like