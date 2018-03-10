A senior police officer in Hong Kong may lose his job after being investigated for sending photos of male genitalia and a video of a naked woman to a female colleague.

The police’s disciplinary adjudication unit substantiated the complaint against Chief Inspector Rajindarpal Singh Pannu on Thursday, following a disciplinary hearing that lasted more than a year.

A police source with knowledge of the matter said the panel ruled that Pannu committed a disciplinary offence as his actions brought disrepute to the force. He is now deployed at the traffic investigation and support division in Kowloon East.

“The unit found the allegation very serious. Although it had suggested a certain disciplinary action against Pannu, the case was on Friday referred to the deputy police commissioner for a final decision on the matter,” the source said.

“Punishment could range from a severe reprimand to dismissal.”

The internal investigation came after a female inspector filed a sexual harassment complaint against Pannu in 2016.

Pannu was working in the Kwun Tong district in 2015. The female inspector claimed that she received close-up pictures of male genitalia from Pannu when she was driving home after attending a Christmas party at Kwun Tong police station that year.

According to sources, Pannu called her and asked if she received the pictures.

She replied at the time that she was driving. He told her to call him back after seeing the photos.

Following the call, the inspector said Pannu sent a video featuring a naked woman to her.

A police spokesman declined to comment, saying only that it would handle the matter fairly and in accordance with established procedures if any officers were found violating rules.

Pannu, who was born in Hong Kong, joined the force in 1995. In a 2015 media interview, he said he was a third generation ethnic Indian from a family of officers as his father and grandfather also served in the force.

He said being a policeman was a meaningful and heroic job as he could seek justice for crime victims.