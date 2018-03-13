A Hong Kong doctor was on Tuesday charged with manslaughter over the death of a dance teacher after a liposuction procedure four years ago.

General practitioner Dr Vanessa Kwan Hau-chi, 35, from Regrowth Hair Transplant Centre in Kincheng Commercial Centre on Carnarvon Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter.

The case will be mentioned at Kowloon City Court next Monday.

Kwan was thought to have performed the liposuction on dance teacher Lee Ka-ying, 32, at the beauty centre on June 26, 2014. Lee later collapsed at the centre and was sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she died.

Officers from the Kowloon West regional crime unit arrested Kwan after an investigation.

Lee specialised in Latin ballroom dancing and ran dance studio Ka-Ka Dance Workshop in Lam Tin.