The arrest of a university student in Hong Kong over the murder of his girlfriend in Taiwan may prompt an unprecedented legal arrangement to transfer the suspect in the absence of any formal extradition agreement between the two places, the Post has learned.

Hong Kong has signed mutual legal assistance treaties with 29 foreign jurisdictions and surrender of fugitive offenders agreements with 19. But the city has no such agreements with Taiwan.

The Post was told that, in general, other countries which have not signed such agreements could apply for the surrender of fugitives through legal arrangements.

“Without signing such agreements, a letter of request for fugitives could be made through the courts between two places,” a government source told the Post.

“A special provisional bill will be sought for approval in the Legislative Council. After the bill is passed, an arrest warrant will be issued and local law enforcement agencies such as the police will enforce the law.”

But he was unable to tell how long it would take.

The source believed it would be the first time for Hong Kong to invoke such an arrangement if the Taiwanese authorities made such a request for the transfer of the murder suspect.

He added that during the legal arrangements, the suspect, 19, could be held in custody for theft. He was arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of using the victim’s bank card to withdraw money from a cash machine in the city.

The Post understands that police in Hong Kong and Taipei were exchanging intelligence in connection with the murder case that came to light on Tuesday.

The decomposed body of Poon Hiu-wing, 20, a student at the Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education, was discovered in bushes in Taipei on Tuesday night, hours after her boyfriend was arrested in Hong Kong for theft.

The man, an associate degree student surnamed Chan, was accused of using her bank card to withdraw about HK$13,000 in two occasions after he returned alone to the city from Taiwan on February 17, according to a police source.

The pair went to Taiwan on February 8 and checked in five days later at the Purple Garden Hotel near Zhongshan MRT station in Taipei.

The Post understands that Poon was strangled during a dispute with her boyfriend in their hotel room and the body stuffed into a suitcase to be taken from the hotel.

The police began investigating Poon’s whereabouts after her mother filed a missing person’s report on March 5. Her father also went to Taiwan and sought help from Taipei police to find his daughter.

Chan was arrested in Tseung Kwan O at about 5.30pm on Tuesday after investigations indicated he used her bank card to withdraw money.

At about 9pm, Taipei police found Poon’s body in a field near Zhuwei MRT station in Tamsui district, about 15km (9.3 miles) north of the hotel.

In surveillance footage from the hotel released by Taiwanese media, Chan was seen leaving the building with what appeared to be a heavy suitcase on February 17.

When asked whether Chan would face a murder charge in Hong Kong, another source said this would be possible if evidence showed he made preparations for the act in the city. “Initial information indicates this is not the case,” he said. But he added that the force would seek legal advice from the Department of Justice.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Chan was escorted by police to his home in Kowloon East, where officers collected evidence. He was driven to the headquarters of Kowloon East regional crime unit in Tsz Wan Shan before being taken to Tseung Kwan O police station before daybreak.

At 2pm, he was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.

The Post understands that fugitives wanted by Hong Kong police and who were hiding in Taiwan were sent back to the city in “pragmatic cooperation” between two places in the past, but there had no previous incident in which a Hongkonger had allegedly committed a serious criminal offence in Taiwan and returned to the city.

In April 2016, Taiwanese authorities expelled four Hongkongers – three men and a woman – who were wanted by Hong Kong police over the grisly “body-in-cement” murder case in Tsuen Wan. The four were arrested by Hong Kong police upon their return to the city.