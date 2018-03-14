A retired policeman died in hospital on Wednesday after a collision between his delivery van, a taxi and a cross-border tourist bus in Hong Kong.

The former constable, 53, was driving the van along the Sha Tin-bound section of Chatham Road South outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom when the accident happened at about 12.22pm.

Initial investigations showed the van had swung out of control while swerving between lanes, according to senior inspector Yung Pak-kuen of the Kowloon West traffic division.

“Part of the vehicle crossed into the lane carrying oncoming traffic, where it hit a cross-border tourist bus and then bounced back to the Sha Tin-bound lane and collided with a taxi,” he said.

Flying fragments from the van hit a passing car.

The ex-officer, who retired about three years ago, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, where he was later certified dead.

The taxi driver suffered minor injuries.

Yung said rain had made the road slippery. Officers were investigating all possibilities and the delivery van had been taken for examination to identify any mechanical faults, he added. An autopsy would be carried out.

Police appealed for witnesses to contact officers on 3661 9000 or 3661 9062. The special investigation unit of the Kowloon West traffic division was handling the case.