A teenager suspected of killing his girlfriend during a Taiwan trip and dumping her body near a Taipei subway station was remanded in custody by a Hong Kong court on Thursday on charges of theft and handling stolen goods.

Chan Tong-kai, 19, who was making his first appearance at Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Court, crossed his hands in front of him and watched an interpreter translating the English proceedings into Chinese.

The Kai Ching Estate resident was charged with one count of handling stolen goods and two of theft.

Prosecutors alleged that on Tuesday he dishonestly received stolen goods belonging to his girlfriend Poon Hiu-wing, 20, which included an HSBC bank card, a Casio camera, an iPhone 6 and NT$20,000 (US$2,560).

He was further accused of stealing money from Poon’s Hang Seng Bank account on two occasions between February 21 and 23 via a cash machine at Plaza Hollywood in Diamond Hill. The first time he allegedly took HK$10,000 (US$1,280), and then HK$8,500.

A dazed and pale Chan, who was dressed in a sky blue polo shirt and black jacket, was not required to enter a plea. His family were not in court.

When the charges were read out, Chan, in a clear voice, replied: “Understood.”

Prosecutors asked for a four-week adjournment for further police inquiries. Chan did not apply for bail. Principal Magistrate Bina Chainrai adjourned the case to April 12.

He was arrested in Hong Kong on Tuesday on suspicion of using Poon’s bank card to withdraw money from a cash machine.

At about 9pm on the same day, Taipei police located Poon’s body in a field near Zhuwei MRT station in Tamsui district, about 15km (9.3 miles) north of the hotel that the pair had checked into.