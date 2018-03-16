An Indian-born Hong Kong resident wanted by Interpol for his alleged links to terrorism, political killings and a prison break in his native home was on Friday denied bail by a local court for the third time as he faced a separate charge over a multimillion-dollar robbery allegedly committed in the city.

But Ramanjit Singh, 29, still has not given up on his right to another bail review, which means he will return to Kowloon City Court again next Friday for his fourth bail application.

Singh, also known as Romi, nodded at Principal Magistrate Bernadette Woo Huey Fang as he was led into the courtroom under the escort of seven police officers.

He watched the magistrate intently as she ruled after hearing submissions from both the defence and prosecution: “The defendant’s bail will be refused. He’s now remanded in custody.”

Again the magistrate reminded him of his right to apply for bail directly from the higher Court of First Instance in Admiralty.

Singh nodded again before he left the courtroom.

The Indian national made his first court appearance last month when he was taken to the same court to face a robbery charge. He is one of five accused of robbing two people in Tsim Sha Tsui, a busy district in Hong Kong, of more than 450 million Japanese yen (HK$32.6 million) on February 9 this year.

The case was adjourned to April 9, pending further investigation.

At the time of the first hearing, the allegations against Singh in India were not yet known to the Hong Kong authorities or the public, until they were revealed in the Post’s reports.

Singh, who also goes by a Chinese name, is accused of “conspiring in, abetting, advising and facilitating terrorist activities”, raising funds for terrorism, preparing an act of terror and membership of a terrorist group, according to a notice issued by Interpol. He is also accused of attempted murder, robbery and breaking prisoners out of jail in the Indian city of Nabha in the state of Punjab.

The high-security prison van that conveyed him from Lai Chu Kok Reception Centre to the court on Friday was accompanied by a fleet of police vehicles.

Rifle-wielding officers wearing helmets and bulletproof vests stood guard outside the building, while more police stood by at sensitive locations, such as footbridges, along the route.

Heightened security measures were also put in place on the seventh floor outside Court Five, where Singh appeared. Officers monitored lifts and guarded staircases.

A checkpoint was set up for anyone entering the vicinity, with handheld metal detectors out in force.