Lucky escape for Hong Kong driver as Porsche goes up in flames

A Porsche took extensive damage after it burst into flames on a busy motorway in Hong Kong on Friday.

The white sports car was travelling along the Central-bound lane of Gloucester Road in Causeway Bay at around noon when the driver noticed a problem with the vehicle and pulled over in the lay-by area outside The Excelsior hotel.

He exited the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames.

The driver, a garage worker, said he was on his way to deliver the car to its owner at the time.

Firefighters used a water jet to battle the blaze, which was extinguished soon after 12.30pm.

A police spokesman said the driver was unhurt. The Fire Services Department is investigating the cause of the blaze.

The Transport Department said that because of the incident, a section of Gloucester Road’s Central-bound lanes was closed to traffic. Police said the lanes were reopened before 1pm.