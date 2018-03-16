Lucky escape for Hong Kong driver as Porsche goes up in flames
Garage worker was delivering white sports car to owner when he noticed something wrong with vehicle and pulled over
A Porsche took extensive damage after it burst into flames on a busy motorway in Hong Kong on Friday.
The white sports car was travelling along the Central-bound lane of Gloucester Road in Causeway Bay at around noon when the driver noticed a problem with the vehicle and pulled over in the lay-by area outside The Excelsior hotel.
He exited the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames.
The driver, a garage worker, said he was on his way to deliver the car to its owner at the time.
Firefighters used a water jet to battle the blaze, which was extinguished soon after 12.30pm.
A police spokesman said the driver was unhurt. The Fire Services Department is investigating the cause of the blaze.
The Transport Department said that because of the incident, a section of Gloucester Road’s Central-bound lanes was closed to traffic. Police said the lanes were reopened before 1pm.
