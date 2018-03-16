The driver of a Hong Kong double-decker bus that mounted a pavement and killed three people while injuring 29 others in one of the city’s busiest districts last September was banned on Friday from driving all vehicles as part of his court bail conditions.

Fong Kwing-wah, 44, made his first appearance at Kowloon City Court on Friday after he was charged over the deadly accident at the junction of Cheung Sha Wan Road and Yen Chow Street in Sham Shui Po on September 22.

The Citybus E21A double-decker was on its way to Oi Man Estate in Ho Man Tin from Yat Tung Estate in Tung Chung on Lantau Island.

Prosecutors alleged that Fong drove dangerously.

He was not required to enter a plea on one count of dangerous driving causing death and another of causing grievous bodily harm.

The case was adjourned for pleading at District Court in Wan Chai on April 3.

The driver was released on HK$10,000 bail, on condition that he report to police twice a week and remain in Hong Kong.

You cannot drive any type of vehicle

judge Bernadette Woo Huey Fang

Principal Magistrate Bernadette Woo Huey Fang also ordered: “You cannot drive any type of vehicle. A breach of bail conditions will result in imprisonment.”

The accident was one of the city’s worst since 2008 when a speeding bus went out of control at a Sai Kung roundabout, leaving 18 people dead and 44 injured.

Two men, Wong Yau-sing and Li Kin-wah, and a woman, Tse Fung-ying, were killed.

Seven people, including a boy, were seriously injured. They were Judy Cheung Kit-ling, Lai Man-wo, Wong Tak-ming, Yeung Chun-to, Yin Chen-guang, Yuen Chun-wing, and Zheng Zhen-xuan.

Dangerous driving causing death is punishable by 10 years’ imprisonment and a HK$50,000 fine.