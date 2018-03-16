Alleged Hong Kong gangster “Shanghai Boy” Kwok Wing-hung faces a claim for over HK$50 million in debt to a company which operates cruises and casino ships.

A writ of summons was filed against Kwok on Thursday this week at the High Court by New Reward Holdings Limited, which is understood to be an offshore company registered on the British Virgin Islands.

According to the writ, Kwok borrowed HK$46,676,370 from Star Cruise in October 2015.

Star Cruise then sent Kwok a written notice of the debt in November 2016.

Star Cruise is a publicly listed company which operates cruises, including six ships with casinos. It is owned by Genting Hong Kong, a holdings company that manages cruises and resorts.

The document states that Kwok has to pay the debt and interest of 6 per cent per year – a total of about HK$50.3 million, as well as the HK$10,045 cost of the lawsuit.

The writ states that Kwok has to settle his debt within 14 days, or before March 28, or he could face further legal action.

“If you fail to satisfy the claim … within the time stated … the plaintiff may proceed with the action and judgment may be entered against you forthwith without further notice,” it states.

The writ was addressed to Kwok’s flat in Repulse Bay, as well as an office in Jardine’s Lookout.

Kwok, 59, is the alleged former leader of the Wo Shing Wo triad.

The businessman became a figure of public interest after he was seen attending a private banquet with then-Chief Executive election candidate Leung Chun-ying’s campaign officers in Lau Fau Shan, Yuen Long in March 2012.

Rural leaders including Gary Hau Chi-keung were also sighted and the meeting raised suspicions over the relationship between Leung and the triads.

In November last year, Kwok was arrested by police officers from the Narcotics Bureau at his Repulse Bay flat on suspicion of laundering HK$100 million.

Kwok was accused of laundering money using local bank accounts between 2007 and 2012, and he released on bail after spending a day in custody.

Kwok was also arrested for blackmail in July 2016 after flying into the city via a flight from Phuket.