A drunk man who snatched a gun and shot a Hong Kong police officer will remain in custody after a local court refused to grant him bail on Saturday.

Chan Chun-kit, 30, made his first appearance at Fanling Court after he was charged over a shooting incident that injured two constables who were trying to subdue him at his home in Sha Tin on Thursday.

Prosecutors alleged that Chan fired shots at constable Lam Wun-yan with intent to do grievous bodily harm in the corridor outside his residence at Mau Lam House in Kwong Lam Court.

He was not required to enter a plea to one count of shooting with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The case was adjourned to May 14 at Sha Tin Court for further police investigation.

Prosecutors said they would need eight weeks to wait for forensics reports on the gun and bullet casings as well as injury reports, and to compare DNA results.

Chan, clad in a black jacket and wearing dyed blonde streaks in his hair, appeared to be sober in court and said he understood the charges laid against him.

His lawyers requested bail, but prosecutors objected to the application.

Magistrate May Chung Ming-sun denied the bail request.

On Thursday, a team of five officers was sent to Chan’s home after a family member called to report that he was drunk and creating a disturbance.

The two injured constables had surgery at Prince of Wales Hospital and were in a stable condition by Thursday evening.

The maximum sentence for shooting with intent is life imprisonment.