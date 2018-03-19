A Hong Kong construction worker was arrested on Saturday night after a failed attempt to snatch a police officer’s gun, just days after another man was arrested over a similar incident.

The suspect, 39, allegedly beat his 12-year-old elder daughter with a hanger in their home on Sun Ning Road in Cheung Sha Wan after she refused to go to bed.

The girl sustained minor arm injuries during the beating. Her father called an ambulance hours later, at about 11.50pm.

A police source said the suspect appeared calm at first but became emotional when officers arrested him for child cruelty.

He was said to have got hold of the grip of an officer’s revolver. Two other officers immediately pinned the suspect down. The gun remained in its holster.

One policeman was left with minor facial injuries. He and the girl were taken to the nearby Caritas Medical Centre for treatment.

The source said the man had been under medication for mental issues, but he had not taken it for three days before the incident. The issues was triggered by his lack of stable employment and income since November.

The suspect has lived with his wife, a son and two daughters in the rented flat for seven years.

In a separate case on Thursday morning, a 30-year-old man allegedly fired three shots as he snatched a revolver from an officer’s holster in his home at Mau Lam House, Kwong Lam Court, in Sha Tin.

One constable was shot in his right hand and right leg, while another had his right leg grazed by a bullet. Both are in stable condition.

The officers had gone to the flat after a family member called to report that the man was drunk and creating a disturbance at home.