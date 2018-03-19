Hong Kong doctor in fatal liposuction was grossly negligent, court hears

A Hong Kong doctor was on Monday accused of unlawfully killing a dance teacher by gross negligence during and after a liposuction procedure nearly four years ago.

The allegations were read out to Dr Vanessa Kwan Hau-chi, 35, at Kowloon City Court as she made her first court appearance after she was charged with one count of manslaughter last Tuesday.

The fatal procedure took place on June 26, 2014 at Regrowth Hair Transplant Centre in Kincheng Commercial Centre at Carnarvon Road in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Prosecutors alleged that Kwan, being a registered doctor responsible for conducting the liposuction procedure, owed a duty of care to dance teacher Josephine Lee Kar-ying, 32. But in breach of that duty of care, Kwan was said to have failed to take reasonable care for Lee’s safety, and that breach amounted to gross negligence that was a substantial cause of Lee’s death.

In particular, Kwan was accused of failing to ensure a properly qualified person was present to administer and monitor sedation, as well as to ensure there was sufficient oxygen supply during Lee’s liposuction procedure.

She was further accused of failing to follow the Hong Kong Academy of Medicine’s Guidelines on Procedural Sedation, and to provide Lee with proper and sufficient monitoring plus adequate timely resuscitation after the procedure.

Kwan was not required to take plea on Monday.

Magistrate Amy Chan Wai-mun adjourned the case at the prosecutors’ request to April 30 for committal proceedings at Eastern Court, for the case to be brought up to the High Court for plea.

Kwan was released on HK$50,000 bail, on condition that she report to police once a week, remain in Hong Kong and reside at her reported address. The Robinson Road resident was also ordered not to contact any of the prosecution witnesses, whether directly or indirectly.

Manslaughter is punishable by life imprisonment.