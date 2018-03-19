Two incidents on Hong Kong roads leave one dead and 10 injured

A woman was killed and 10 people were injured in separate incidents on Hong Kong roads on Monday morning.

In Tuen Mun, an elderly woman was struck and killed by a truck in a hit-and-run incident. The crash happened in Shun Tat Street at 9.19am, police said. The woman was certified dead at the scene.

Police said the male driver of the truck was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death when his vehicle was intercepted near the scene about an hour later.

By lunchtime, the man was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.

Meanwhile in Tung Chung, an airport-bound double-decker bus crashed into railings outside Caribbean Coast housing estate on North Lantau Highway at 11.08am.

Police said 10 bus passengers – six men and four women – suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was unhurt.