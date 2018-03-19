The brother of a young Hong Kong woman who died after receiving an acupuncture treatment three years ago has sued the Chinese doctor and his clinic for negligence and breach of contract.

Yim Chun-ho claimed in a writ filed to High Court last Friday that his elder sister Yim Tsz-man’s death on March 19, 2015 was caused by Chinese doctor Lee Kit-lam and his Lee’s Chinese Medicine Clinic.

The brother accused Lee of “failing to provide and exercise all reasonable care, skill, advice and attention” over the “investigation, monitoring and treatment” of his sister during the acupuncture treatment.

He also claimed that the Causeway Bay clinic had failed “to take all necessary steps to provide and ensure the availability of proper and competent supervision of care … culminating in the death” of his sister.

The Post previously reported that Yim Tsz-man, a clerk, complained of leg pain and sought a consultation with a 32-year-old male practitioner at the clinic in Yeung Iu Chi Commercial Building at Jaffe Road.

She was said to have received a naprapathy massage and acupuncture treatment, after which she had a seizure in the clinic and passed out. The police were called. Yim died on her way to hospital and was certified dead upon arrival at Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai.

The woman, 29, was survived by her father Yim Kei-wing, 62, mother Kwok Wai-ying, 61, and brother, 30.

Hong Kong’s then health minister Dr Ko Wing-man had described the death as “sudden and rare” as he called on the public to stay vigilant when undergoing Chinese medicine procedures.

“People should make sure the acupuncture procedure is done by registered practitioners,” Ko said. “[The practitioners] should also communicate with patients to see if they are ready for the treatment.”

The first hearing is scheduled on August 28.