A grandmother was on Monday evening charged with the murder of her six-year-old grandson at a love hotel in Hong Kong.

Police were alerted shortly before 1am on Sunday that the boy had fallen into a coma at the Beverly Hotel on Lockhart Road, Wan Chai. The child was sent to hospital and later certified dead.

The woman, 52, had taken the boy on a tour of Hong Kong Island and checked into the hotel on Saturday afternoon. She was arrested on Sunday.

The case is to be mentioned at Eastern Magistrates’ Courts on Tuesday.