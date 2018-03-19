Woman charged with murder of grandson, 6, in Hong Kong love hotel
Grandmother, 52, will appear at Eastern Magistrates’ Courts on Tuesday after boy was found in a coma and later certified dead in hospital
PUBLISHED : Monday, 19 March, 2018, 8:54pm
UPDATED : Monday, 19 March, 2018, 9:07pm
A grandmother was on Monday evening charged with the murder of her six-year-old grandson at a love hotel in Hong Kong.
Police were alerted shortly before 1am on Sunday that the boy had fallen into a coma at the Beverly Hotel on Lockhart Road, Wan Chai. The child was sent to hospital and later certified dead.
The woman, 52, had taken the boy on a tour of Hong Kong Island and checked into the hotel on Saturday afternoon. She was arrested on Sunday.
The case is to be mentioned at Eastern Magistrates’ Courts on Tuesday.
