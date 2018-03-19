A Hong Kong mother has lost a foot after a car mounted a pavement as she waited to cross a street.

The woman, 36, was carrying her two-year-old daughter and standing next to a traffic signal box for a light to change on Lei Shue Road near Wo Yi Hop Road in Tsuen Wan at 11.30am on Monday when a BMW drove up and knocked down the box.

When the box toppled, it struck the woman’s left foot, cutting it off. Her right foot was badly crushed.

Her daughter was unhurt.

The woman was sent to Princess Margaret Hospital with the detached foot. An attempt to surgically reconnect it failed.

On Monday night she was still in hospital in a serious condition.

The 28-year-old male driver, a property agent, passed a breathalyser test. He was arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm. He was later released on bail and must report back next month.

Officers from New Territories South traffic unit were investigating.