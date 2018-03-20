Two men from South America and Europe believed to be the masterminds of a global drug syndicate were arrested on Monday night at a luxury property in Hong Kong’s upscale Gold Coast neighbourhood.

Customs officers involved in raiding four flats discovered sachets of cocaine concealed in the metal shafts of noodle-making machines shipped from South America via mainland China. Similar discoveries had been made in previous raids in recent weeks.

A total of 14kg of cocaine worth HK$14 million was seized in two operations on Friday and Monday, bringing the total haul from four raids across the city since the beginning of March to 70kg – the biggest so far this year from a single operation.

Monday’s raid on Gold Coast, a low-density residential neighbourhood near Tuen Mun in Hong Kong’s northwest, provided a rare glimpse into the delicate operation against the drug trafficking ring.

Inspector John Yip Lap-man from the Customs Drug Investigation Bureau revealed that one of the units had been converted into a drug processing plant – more often found in industrial buildings. He said moving the operation to residential units was a tactic to evade detection.

Soundproof materials lined the walls of one of the units, Yip added, in a bid to muffle noise emitted by the use of heavy machinery, which was found together with 2kg of cocaine and HK$110,000 (US$14,020) in cash.

Two men, aged 29 and 38 and of South American and European origin respectively, were arrested with passports and luggage in tow. Yip said the pair were believed to be the masterminds of the syndicate and were planning to flee.

The arrests had led to the dismantling of an international drug trafficking ring, Yip added, and additional busts were likely.

Friday’s raid at a factory unit in To Kwa Wan, Kowloon, saw the seizure of another noodle-making machine, inside which two metal shafts were used to conceal packets of cocaine weighing 12kg.

The machine was the same model as those confiscated in two previous raids this month. The Post earlier learned that the devices were delivered by plane to the mainland from Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, before being smuggled into Hong Kong.